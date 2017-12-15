Britain First deputy head Jayda Fransen released on bail over comments on Islam

The deputy leader of far-right group Britain First has been released on bail after appearing in court in Belfast charged over comments about Islam made in a social media posting.

Jayda Fransen, 31, has been charged with threatening behaviour over remarks made earlier this week beside a peace wall dividing Catholics from Protestants in the city.

The comments were posted on social media on Wednesday. The message said it was shot in the staunchly unionist Shankill area of west Belfast. The video post was critical of Islam.

VICTORY! Judge throws out police attempts to imprison Jayda! pic.twitter.com/dstlrhCM0u — Britain First (@BritainFirstHQ) December 15, 2017

Fransen was bailed after a short hearing before a district judge in Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Friday, although police objected to her release.

Fransen, from Anerley in south east London, was arrested at the same court on Thursday, having appeared on a charge related to other remarks she made at a Northern Ireland Against Terrorism rally in the city in August.

PETITION: STOP THE PERSECUTION OF BRITAIN FIRST LEADERS! https://t.co/IUDVngo5az pic.twitter.com/p75Eik8emG — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) December 14, 2017

Britain First leader Paul Golding, 35, was also arrested at court on Thursday as he accompanied Fransen.

He was later charged with using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour during a speech he made at the same Belfast rally in August.

Golding was bailed to appear in the same court next month and Fransen will also appear before that court again next month.