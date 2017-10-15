Man remains missing after Tower Bridge fall

A man remains missing after being seen to fall into the River Thames, detectives said.

City of London Police said the man was seen on Tower Bridge at around 5.50pm on Friday October 13.

A CCTV image of the unidentified man has been released.

URGENT: were you on or near Tower Bridge yesterday evening? Get in touch and help us find a #MissingPerson https://t.co/IxdLLuqZja pic.twitter.com/G3NvE1VNmp — CityofLondon Police (@CityPolice) October 14, 2017

City police received reports from several witnesses that a man, described as black and wearing dark clothing, had fallen into the river.

Officers are continuing to search the area including the river, as well as making local inquiries to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.