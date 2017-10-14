What the papers say – October 14

After a Friday he will likely rather forget, Philip Hammond finds himself on the front of many of the country’s newspapers.

The Chancellor caused a diplomatic headache for the Government when he described EU negotiators as “the enemy” in a TV interview, triggering a wave of criticism.

Mr Hammond said he regretted his “poor choice” of language, however The Guardian says his use of such terminology shows Britain and Brussels are in a “war of words”.

Guardian front page, Saturday 14 October 2017: Brexit row breaks into war of words pic.twitter.com/aA0bdHZqHS — The Guardian (@guardian) October 13, 2017

The Daily Telegraph labels Mr Hammond’s outburst as “bizarre”, suggesting his attempt to fight back against accusations he was sabotaging Brexit had unravelled.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Hammond in bizarre outburst at 'enemy EU' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Bcl2vx4FZM — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 13, 2017

The weekend edition of the Financial Times also notes how Mr Hammond’s “week of woe” was capped off by the “enemy” gaffe.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition for October 14/15https://t.co/8IE5vkoFqf pic.twitter.com/L2YrdWnJbK — Financial Times (@FT) October 13, 2017

Advertising

Meanwhile the Daily Mail reports of a “lobster plot”, involving Mr Hammond and predecessor George Osborne, to thwart Brexit after the two were seen in a seafood restaurant.

Tomorrow's front page: Iran attacks 9,000 email accounts in parliament #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/gPheqGfLew — The Times of London (@thetimes) October 13, 2017

Tomorrow's front page: Kate Middleton's uncle arrested after 'knocking out his wife in the street' pic.twitter.com/Lj5HTHzhMk — The Sun (@TheSun) October 13, 2017

On its front page the Daily Mirror carries the jailing of a couple who faked a holiday illness in a bid to get £20,000 compensation.

Meanwhile the Daily Express reports experts’ warnings that Hurricane Ophelia could pose a danger to life when it arrives on Monday.