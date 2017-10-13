What the papers say – October 13

After dominating the headlines for more than a week the Harvey Weinstein sex abuse scandal continues to snowball.

Police on both sides of the Atlantic have revealed they will be investigating claims made against the Hollywood producer and the front pages feature yet more stories from alleged victims.

Kate Beckinsale, star of films such as Pearl Harbour and Emma, claims the movie boss targeted her when she was a schoolgirl, the Daily Mirror reports.

She alleges she was 17 when the encounter happened at the Savoy Hotel, the paper says.

Tomorrow's front page: Movie boss preyed on me when I was a schoolgirl #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/VlhPCMfE8e pic.twitter.com/mZu5CYekg6 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 12, 2017

British singer and musician Myleene Klass was allegedly propositioned by Weinstein, according to The Sun.

The paper reports on claims that Weinstein presented her with a “sex contract”.

EXCLUSIVE Shamed movie mogul Harvey Weinstein propositioned Myleene Klass with a sex contract, I can reveal https://t.co/KpLhjZkNMr pic.twitter.com/PcNgp5P4s1 — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) October 12, 2017

Meanwhile, allegations that the movie mogul sexually abused an actress in London are to be investigated by the Metropolitan Police, the Daily Telegraph says.

The paper reports that the alleged assault took place in London during the 1980s and is understood to be the first reported to British police since the accusations against Weinstein emerged last week.

Away from Weinstein, the newspaper also focuses on the ongoing tensions surrounding the Brexit negotiations, reporting that Prime Minister Theresa May’s plans were left in “disarray” as the Brexit Bill was put on hold because of a “potentially disastrous” Tory rebellion.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Tory rebels stall Brexit Bill' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/ohqRaJ56wQ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 12, 2017

EU talks reached deadlock after a “chaotic day”, says The Guardian, as ministers were forced to postpone a debate on the EU withdrawal bill, sterling plunged against the euro and Chancellor Philip Hammond came under fresh attack.

Guardian front page, Friday 13 October 2017: Chaos as EU talks deadlocked and Commons Brexit bill stalls pic.twitter.com/KrKAPp0tfo — The Guardian (@guardian) October 12, 2017

According to the Daily Mail, former chancellor Lord Lawson said Mr Hammond should be fired as he accused the embattled politician of being “grossly negligent”.

And a string of business chiefs have rounded on Mr Hammond for being too negative about Brexit, the paper reports.

Friday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/Qyo3LABT3r — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) October 12, 2017

Elsewhere, The Times reports that scores of Vietnamese children rescued from traffickers and placed in council care have gone missing and are feared to have fallen back into the hands of “slave masters”.