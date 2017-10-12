Prince Harry to attend first summit of Barack Obama’s foundation

Prince Harry has been invited by former US President Barack Obama and his wife to attend the inaugural summit of the statesman’s foundation.

Harry has developed a firm friendship with the Obamas and has agreed to take part in the event being held on October 31 in Chicago.

When her husband was in office, then First Lady Michelle Obama attended the opening ceremony of Harry’s Invictus Games for wounded and injured service personnel when it was staged in Orlando, Florida, last year.

Prince Harry will attend the inaugural @ObamaFoundation summit in Chicago on 31st October. pic.twitter.com/wWQxWmc5pK — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 12, 2017

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the prince hosted Mr Obama and his wife at Kensington Palace when they travelled to the UK for the last time before he left his post.

The official website of the former American leader says the mission of his foundation “is to inspire and empower people to change their world”.

Kensington Palace said: “During the event Prince Harry will take part in a conversation about ways to support and encourage youth leadership to tackle both local and global challenges.”

His office said the prince would use part of the discussion to highlight a project in Nottingham, supported by his Royal Foundation, that aims to deter youngsters from becoming involved in youth violence and gang-related activities.