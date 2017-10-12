Picasso, Jeremy Corbyn! Labour leader paints a positive picture

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn took 20 minutes out of a constituency visit to create a striking oil painting with the help of a hands-on tutor.

He collaborated with group leader Chris Ellerton, 54, to paint a landscape of sun, mountains, water and both spring and autumn leaves.

The pair appeared to strike up a relationship during Mr Corbyn’s visit to a community centre in Shipley, West Yorkshire, with the tutor giving firm instructions on how to develop their painting.

He also advised: “Leave some dark Mr Corbyn!”

And there was laughter when Mr Ellerton, from Bradford, said: “Don’t worry Mr Corbyn, me and you are artists.”

The finished product (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Corbyn appeared to be relaxed and to enjoy the fun as they put together the piece they called Mount Chrisjez.

They worked together for more than 20 minutes, starting from a blank canvas, before they both signed it.

The signatures of Jeremy Corbyn and artist Chris Ellerton (Danny Lawson/PA)

Afterwards Mr Corbyn, who said he painted abstracts at home, pronounced the picture “pretty good”.

He added: “Chris is a great teacher. There’s an artist in everyone.”

Today I visited the Kirkgate centre in Shipley, a social space that brings together older people and supports lifelong learning & creativity pic.twitter.com/SHrUGyiyQO — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 12, 2017

Mr Ellerton was full of praise for his student, saying: “You can tell he has done painting before.”

Jonathan Parry, a member of the over 50s painting group, said: “Chris is fantastic, his enthusiasm and natural talent is really great.”

Mr Corbyn helped make a berry crumble at the Kirkgate centre (Danny Lawson/PA)

Earlier, Mr Corbyn chatted to pensioners and made a mixed fruit crumble for them in the kitchen at the Kirkgate centre.