Hundreds spoken to by police probing stab death of pensioner

More than 700 people have been spoken to by police investigating the murder of a grandfather stabbed as he walked his dogs.

Peter Wrighton, from The Moor, Banham, Norfolk, was attacked last weekend and his body was found in woodland near the village of East Harling.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday.

Norfolk Police said he would be detained for a further 12 hours while their investigation continues.

Police probing the 83-year-old’s killing praised the public response to their appeal for information.

Officers have taken more than 170 calls since Wednesday from people in relation to the death.

Norfolk police said the force spoke with more than 700 people on Saturday, one week on from the discovery of Mr Wrighton’s body.

Detective Superintendent Andy Smith said: “We are extremely pleased and grateful for the response from the public yesterday at the scene which has helped us to identify further witnesses.

“We have also been able to obtain extra dashcam footage which will be downloaded to assist in our inquiries.”

He said around 100 police officers are still working in the area and urged anyone with information to come forward.

A post-mortem examination determined the pensioner, who was walking his two dogs at the time of the attack, died of multiple stab wounds.