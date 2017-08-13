Hundreds removed from Dorking ‘office rave’

Hundreds of revellers have been removed from an office building in Surrey following what residents described as an “illegal rave”.

Surrey Police said officers were called to an unlicensed music event in Dorking on Saturday, with around 500 people removed by 2am.

Large number of units in Dorking at an unlicensed music event that’s now shut down. We’re working to disperse the crowd who are in the area. — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) August 13, 2017

No arrests were made but sound equipment was seized and a police helicopter was called in to help disperse the crowds.

Apologies for any disturbance this has caused, officers along with @NPASRedhill have been working hard to end the event and move on crowds — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) August 13, 2017

Anna Ottewell tweeted: “We’ve got an illegal rave opposite our house. Crazy scenes….”, while Kate Chapman wrote: “Could only see the helicopter and hear the dogs & yelling from here. Who has a rave in an office?!”