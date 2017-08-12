Menu

Shedded wheat causes road to go against the grain

Published:

A tractor lost its load of grain in the centre of Maidenhead.

Tons of grains spilled onto a path in Maidenhead town centre (Peter Clifton/PA)

A town centre path was turned into a sea of grains after a trailer toppled over, spilling its load in Berkshire.

The accident demolished metal barriers (Peter Clifton/PA)

Police said they had closed part of a road as the clear-up got under way following the incident involving a tractor in Maidenhead on Saturday.

The Thames Valley Police Maidenhead Twitter account posted a picture of the scene, writing: “Please avoid the A4 and frascatti way area of Maidenhead due to a 1 lane road closure. Clear up may take a while….”

Hayley Davies‏ joked online: “New sandpit in Maidenhead… send the kids down!”

