Man held over mother and daughter stabbings

UK News | Published: | Last Updated:

A member of the public spotted the suspect in Golders Hill Park after police launched a manhunt.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a mother and daughter were stabbed to death.

Scotland Yard said Joshua Cohen, 27, was arrested in connection with the killings of the victims, aged 33 and 66.

A member of the public spotted the suspect in Golders Hill Park, north west London, after detectives launched a manhunt on Saturday.

Police were called to an address in Golders Green Crescent on Friday at 8.50pm after reports that two women had been seriously injured, pronouncing them dead at the scene.

