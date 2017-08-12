Man freed in Putney Bridge jogger probe

A man arrested by police hunting a jogger who knocked a woman into the path of a bus has been released with no further action.

The 41-year-old had been detained on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm after the victim was shoved into the road on Putney Bridge on May 5.

The Metropolitan Police said the man had been “eliminated from the investigation” and made a renewed appeal for witnesses.

Some 15 minutes later, the suspect passed his victim again on the bridge, going the other way, and ignored her when she tried to talk to him, police said.

Police described the jogger as a white man, aged early to mid 30s, with brown eyes and short brown hair, wearing a light grey t-shirt and dark blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Putney Safer Neighbourhood Team on 020 8785 8874 or 101 or tweet @MetCC.