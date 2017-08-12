In pictures: Animal cruelty protesters march through London

Campaigners protesting against the killing of animals for sport have taken to the streets of London on the first day of the grouse shooting season.

Demonstrators marched through central London to Downing Street, calling for an end to badger culling and driven grouse shooting and urging the Government to keep the ban on fox hunting with hounds.

Thousands march to Downing Street for wildlife protection #crushcruelty pic.twitter.com/tPAqEPwNOZ — Badger Trust (@BadgerTrust) August 12, 2017

Fox and badger and megaphone. Must be time for the March to Make Badger Culling, Fox Hunting & Driven Grouse Shooting History! #StopTheCull pic.twitter.com/xcOgeN0bWT — Philip Mansbridge (@IFAWPhil) August 12, 2017

Ahead of the protest Springwatch presenter Chris Packham, who joined crowds of people in the capital, condemned such activities as a “dying business”.

Those taking part carried banners stating “Kill the Cull” while some wore fox and badger masks.

Chris Packham interviewed C4 News

tonight start march to Downing Street #crushcruelty pic.twitter.com/8zBzeJW6VV — Badger Trust (@BadgerTrust) August 12, 2017

They chanted “Save our badgers, stop the cull”, “Save our foxes, keep the ban” and “There’s no excuse for animal abuse”.