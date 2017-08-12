British watersports instructor, 19, dies while snorkelling in Greece

A teenage British watersports instructor died whilst snorkelling and underwater swimming in Greece, the club where he worked has said.

The body of Harry Byatt, 19, was discovered on the seabed at a depth of around 30m in the early afternoon of August 6.

An instructor at the Peligoni Club in Zakynthos, Greece, the alarm was raised five minutes after he dived under the water using a monofin and a mask, his employer said.

He was found in the water off the coast of Zakynthos. (Petros Karadjias/AP/PA)

Found unconscious and brought to the surface, CPR was administered on the rescue boat and doctors and medical professionals took over once he was brought to the shore, a spokesman for Peligoni Club said.

“Three doctors, two guests from the UK and one local doctor, and an army medic from the UK did everything they could to revive him on site whilst awaiting the ambulance,” they added.

“However, on arrival at the hospital he was pronounced dead. We are working closely with the local authorities in their investigation of the accident. At this time our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Zakynthos, Greece and are in contact with the local authorities.”