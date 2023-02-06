Notification Settings

Ten of the best Shropshire Star followers' photos of spectacular winter sunsets

By Rob Smith

Our county has been treated to some incredible sunsets lately - and keen-eyed photographers in Shropshire leapt at the opportunity for some stunning scenes.

Swans under the setting sun at Priorslee Lake just off the M54, photographed by Rob Blackham

Factors like the sun being lower in the sky, cleaner air and a lack of humidity tends to imbue the colder months' sunsets and sunrises with a more spectacular spectrum of colours for longer.

Here are some of our favourite pictures taken by our talented readers and followers on Instagram (@shropshirestar), with a sunrise shot thrown in too:

Waters Upton, photographed by John Rawlinson

Streaks of warm sunset colours over Waters Upton, photographed by John Rawlinson

Rushbury, photographed by Peter Steggles

Fire in the sky over Rushbury, photographed by Peter Steggles

Newport, photographed by Ed de Quincey

A streaky sunset over Newport on Sunday night, photographed by Ed de Quincey

Priorslee Lake, photographed by Rob Blackham

Swans under the setting sun at Priorslee Lake just off the M54, photographed by Rob Blackham

Oswestry, photographed by Phil Parry

Deep red over Oswestry, photographed by Phil Parry

Shrewsbury, photographed by Grant Ellson

Spires of Shrewsbury under the setting sun, photographed by Grant Ellson

The Wrekin, photographed by @through_claires_eye

From on top of the Wrekin, photographed by @through_claires_eye

Sunrise in Wellington, photographed by @krisography

Christ Church in Wellington silhouetted by the morning sun. Submitted by @krisography

Have you got a photo from around Shropshire you're proud of and would like to shout about? Email it to digital@shropshirestar.co.uk or tag it with #shropshirestar on Instagram to share it with us.

