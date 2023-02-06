Ten of the best Shropshire Star followers' photos of spectacular winter sunsets

Factors like the sun being lower in the sky, cleaner air and a lack of humidity tends to imbue the colder months' sunsets and sunrises with a more spectacular spectrum of colours for longer.
Here are some of our favourite pictures taken by our talented readers and followers on Instagram (@shropshirestar), with a sunrise shot thrown in too:
Waters Upton, photographed by John Rawlinson
Rushbury, photographed by Peter Steggles
Newport, photographed by Ed de Quincey
Priorslee Lake, photographed by Rob Blackham
Oswestry, photographed by Phil Parry
Shrewsbury, photographed by Grant Ellson
The Wrekin, photographed by @through_claires_eye
Sunrise in Wellington, photographed by @krisography
Have you got a photo from around Shropshire you're proud of and would like to shout about? Email it to digital@shropshirestar.co.uk or tag it with #shropshirestar on Instagram to share it with us.