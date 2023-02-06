Ten of the best Shropshire Star followers' photos of spectacular winter sunsets

Swans under the setting sun at Priorslee Lake just off the M54, photographed by Rob Blackham

Factors like the sun being lower in the sky, cleaner air and a lack of humidity tends to imbue the colder months' sunsets and sunrises with a more spectacular spectrum of colours for longer.

Here are some of our favourite pictures taken by our talented readers and followers on Instagram (@shropshirestar), with a sunrise shot thrown in too:

Waters Upton, photographed by John Rawlinson

Streaks of warm sunset colours over Waters Upton, photographed by John Rawlinson

Rushbury, photographed by Peter Steggles

Fire in the sky over Rushbury, photographed by Peter Steggles

Newport, photographed by Ed de Quincey

Sunset over Newport on Sunday night, photographed by Ed de Quincey

A streaky sunset over Newport on Sunday night, photographed by Ed de Quincey

Priorslee Lake, photographed by Rob Blackham

Oswestry, photographed by Phil Parry

Deep red over Oswestry, photographed by Phil Parry

Shrewsbury, photographed by Grant Ellson

Spires of Shrewsbury under the setting sun, photographed by Grant Ellson

The Wrekin, photographed by @through_claires_eye

From on top of the Wrekin, photographed by @through_claires_eye

Sunrise in Wellington, photographed by @krisography

Christ Church in Wellington silhouetted by the morning sun. Submitted by @krisography