Traffic at a standstill on M6 in Staffordshire due to dramatic coach fire

National Highways have confirmed in the last few minutes the southbound carriageway remains closed between T4 for Weeford and T2 for Coleshill after the coach caught fire around an hour ago.

It added that emergency services were in attendance.

The coach on fire on the M6 Toll

Traffic has been held between Junction T4 and T2 on the southbound carriageway

One Manchester City fan who took pictures and posted them on X said they believed it to be another City fan coach, heading to the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium which kicks off at 4.30pm

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Warwickshire Police, have been contacted for comment.

Traffic which is caught within the closure is now passing the scene of the incident, however the road remains closed to all other traffic at this time.

In a statement, Ridleys Coaches said: “We can confirm an incident occurred involving one of our coaches on the M6 Toll southbound earlier today.

"All passengers and the driver were safely evacuated with no injuries. We are grateful to the emergency services for their swift response.

"The coach was carrying fans to the Carabao Cup final, and the passengers are all safely on replacement coaches to the stadium.

"We are working with authorities to understand the circumstances and will provide further updates as appropriate."