Dramatic moment smoke billows from massive coach fire on M6 Toll - affecting Manchester City fans travelling to Wembley

Dramatic footage shows smoke billowing from a massive coach fire on the M6 toll.

National Highways says the M6 toll in Warwickshire remains closed southbound between T4 (Weeford) and T2 (Coleshill) due to the fire.

A coach on fire on the M6 toll in Warwickshire.

Traffic which is caught within the closure is now passing the scene of the incident, however the road remains closed to all other traffic at this time.

In a statement, Ridleys Coaches said: “We can confirm an incident occurred involving one of our coaches on the M6 Toll southbound earlier today.

"All passengers and the driver were safely evacuated with no injuries. We are grateful to the emergency services for their swift response.

"The coach was carrying fans to the Carabao Cup final, and the passengers are all safely on replacement coaches to the stadium.

"We are working with authorities to understand the circumstances and will provide further updates as appropriate."