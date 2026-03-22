M6 Toll coach fire recovery operation underway - drivers warned of continuing delays after football fans travelling to Wembley escape injury

National Highways is continuing to warn drivers about delays as a clean up operation and recovery gets underway and the southbound carriageway remains closed between T4 for Weeford and T2 for Coleshill after the coach caught fire earlier today.

The coach was transporting football fans to Wembley for the Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City.

One Manchester City fan who took pictures and posted them on X said they believed it to be another City fan coach, heading to the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium which kicks off at 4.30pm

The coach company said all passengers and the driver were led to safety.

In a statement, Ridleys Coaches said: “We can confirm an incident occurred involving one of our coaches on the M6 Toll southbound earlier today.

"All passengers and the driver were safely evacuated with no injuries. We are grateful to the emergency services for their swift response.

"The coach was carrying fans to the Carabao Cup final, and the passengers are all safely on replacement coaches to the stadium.

"We are working with authorities to understand the circumstances and will provide further updates as appropriate."

The coach on fire on the M6 Toll

Traffic has been held between Junction T4 and T2 on the southbound carriageway

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Warwickshire Police, have been contacted for comment.

