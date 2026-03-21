Rail disruption cleared between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury - how to claim for delays

West Midlands Railway (WMR) has updated passengers that services are now running between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury.

Trains were delayed earlier this morning with the operator informing passengers that ‘staff [were] unavailable in the Shrewsbury area’.

Replacement buses were ordered to transport passengers between Wolverhampton, Shrewsbury and Wellington.

Servicies were back up and running by 9.45am. West Midlands Railway has informed passengers that they can claim repayments if their journeys were delayed for 15 minutes or more.

A spokesperson for WMR said: "We dislike train delays as much as you do. Even small delays can have a knock-on effect on your day. Which is why if you hold a valid ticket for your journey, you can claim compensation for delays of just 15 minutes or more, no matter what the reason. The total compensation payable per day is limited to 100% of the daily cost of your ticket."

You can find details of how to apply for compenstation here: West Midlands Railway Delay Repay