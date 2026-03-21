Rail disruption between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury - replacement buses ordered
Trans services are disrupted this morning between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury - here’s why
Published
West Midlands Railway has warned passengers that services between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury may be altered or cancelled this morning (Saturday).
The train operator said this is due to ‘staff unavailable in the Shrewsbury area’.
Replacement buses have been ordered to transport passengers between Wolverhampton Shrewsbury and Wellington.
WMR expects rail services to resume by midday.