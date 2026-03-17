Changes in line for Bridgnorth car park

Since 2019, the Severn Park site has had a pay and display system, which has been operated by Flowbird on a 12-month rolling contract.

An ANPR system could be coming to the Severn Park site in Bridgnorth. Picture: Google

However, while it generates substantial income for Bridgnorth Town Council, the car park isn’t monitored for non-paying visitors.

A report to councillors from property manager, Steve Thorpe says using an external security company cost £600 a year.

Their role, said Mr Thorpe, is to take a payment from vehicle owners who are locked in, due to not exiting the car park by the time the gates are locked. The payment goes solely to the security company.

“Recently, there have been reports from the security company expressing that, when they attend to release a car after the driver has paid the fee, there are additional cars queuing to get out who haven’t paid, and the drivers are alleged to have shown aggression towards the security guard forcing them to be let out without payment,” said Mr Thorpe.

“The locking and unlocking of the car park gates is carried out by the on-call operative each day. The need for this is to prevent anti-social behaviour issues that include car racing around the car park, and the risk of travellers setting up camp.

“The requirement for the on-call operative locking and unlocking the gates, is currently preventing an adequate review of the service being carried out, and limits the options available, as to how efficiently the service could be run.”

Mr Thorpe therefore says, in order to move away from the need for human intervention, while also maximising income opportunities, consideration should be given to an automated payment and barrier system.

He says there are two suitable barrier options available. One is where drivers receive a ticket on entering, pay at the meter before existing, and then released at the second barrier. However, Mr Thorpe said the concern with this system that that, on busy days, vehicles entering the car park could be queuing onto the main road, causing a risk to other motorists.

The second option comes with an automated number plate recognition (ANPR) system. Users input their registration details into the machine and take a ticket, and on returning to the car park, pay the fee and leave.

Non-payment is managed by the company, who chase and collect what is owed through enforcement action. If a vehicle is still in the car park when the barrier comes down, the ANPR system and call centre will release them once they have paid.

Mr Thorpe is recommending that councillors approve the ANPR option, with a total of £127,870 of income being generated in the first year, and £147,0270 from the second year onwards.

Councillors will consider the report at a full council meeting on Tuesday (March 17).