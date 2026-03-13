Severn Valley Railway hosts major exercise to test emergency response plans at station

The Severn Valley Railway hosted teams from across the emergency services as they played out a full-scale simulated emergency on Thursday, with passengers and residents close to the SVR’s Kidderminster Town station spotting a major response, with fire crews, police and ambulances involved in the scenario.

The incident was one of a number of pre-planned exercises that agencies across the country take part in to ensure they are best prepared for the real thing.

The exercise involved a huge range of partner organisations including Network Rail, West Mercia Police, British Transport Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service, both Hereford & Worcester and Shropshire fire and rescue services, the Severn Valley Railway and West Midlands Railway.

The exercise involved a huge range of partner organisations in a simulated exercise

The event also included 200 volunteers playing passengers and other members of the public. It simulated the collision of a hydrogen train, provided by Vanguard STS, and a diesel train.

Martin Colmey, operations director for Network Rail Central, said: "Safety is at the heart of everything we do, and these training exercises are vital to ensuring we can act quickly and effectively in a real-life emergency.

"Yesterday's event was a success and helped us to hone our emergency planning as well as allowing us and partners to test our joint response and be prepared if needed.

"I would like to thank all partners involved for their support with this incident and their work in making the day a success.

Multiple agencies were involved in the exercise

"Special thanks go to the Severn Valley Railway. Holding the event at a heritage railway meant we could carry out an important exercise in a live railway environment on a day they're closed, and therefore not have to impact mainline trains and passengers."

Gus Dunster, managing director of the Severn Valley Railway, said: “The SVR has been pleased to support Network Rail in providing a location for this large-scale emergency response exercise.

“We facilitated an authentic railway environment with two sets of locomotives and carriages in the vicinity of Kidderminster Town station so that the exercise could take place without impacting on the operational main line.

The exercise was an invaluable opportunity for the agencies to work and prepare themselves

"Exercise Saber was timed to take place when the SVR was not operating public services.

“Our staff have worked closely with Network Rail and the many other agencies involved, and it has been a privilege to play a part in such an important exercise.

"For more than two years, we’ve had a partnership agreement with NR, and this is another excellent example of that close collaboration.”