'Hostile' barriers to stop vehicles through crowds at events set for Shropshire market town

Known as H-STOP, the hostile vehicle mitigation barriers are designed to tip on impact, disrupting a vehicle’s forward motion by changing its trajectory from horizontal to verticle.

As this happens, it creates a friction interface between the vehicle and barrier, which adheres firmly to the ground. This interaction slows and halts the vehicle, helping to neutralise the threat effectively, without requiring fixed installations or anchors.

The current barriers in New Street, Oswestry. Picture: Google

Oswestry Town Council has received a formal proposal from Crowdguard, a specialist in hostile vehicle mitigration.

Three locations have been mentioned – Albion Hill, New Street, Cross Street. The town council currently has an agreement with Shropshire Council regarding having barriers at the latter two.

To hire a barrier would cost £300, while it is £5,050 to purchase. Both options come with marking out and training at a fixed fee of £1,000, while a customised logo would be £200.

Crowdguard has recommended that eight barriers would beed to be used to provide sufficient cover at all three locations – two at New Street, four at Cross Street, and two at Albion Hill.

During market days, Albion Hill is closed from 10am. Currently, this is done by the placement of metal barriers, which can be moved.

There are already barriers in Cross Street. However, Oswestry Town want more "hostile" ones put in place to improve safety during events. Picture: Google

However, having H-STOP barriers would result in them not being able to be moved freely, and only with the correct mechanism.

Officers have therefore recommended introducing the barriers for market and event days on the Bailey Head at Albion Hill, and to work with Shropshire Council on the agreement for New Street and Cross Street.

Full council considered the recommendations on Wednesday (March 11).

The town clerk, Arren Roberts recommended that two are purchased, and for conversations to be had with Shropshire Council.

“We do need to improve safety, it gives us a chance to see what they’re like, and learn from that,” he said.

“The biggest risk we have is a vehicle driving through a crowd. If we’ve got some big events, we need to start taking this stuff a little bit more seriously.”

The mayor, Councillor Rosie Radford, asked if non-council people can use them, highlighting that barriers were used at the last minute for the Lantern Parade.

“If there is a road closure in place, then we can put a barrier in,” said Mr Roberts.

Members agreed for the town council to purchase two barriers, with the option of purchasing more.