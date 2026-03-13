'Hostile' barriers to stop vehicles driving through crowds at events set for Shropshire market town

Oswestry Town Council has received a formal proposal from Crowdguard, a specialist in "hostile" vehicle mitigation.

Three locations have been mentioned: Albion Hill, New Street and Cross Street. The town council currently has an agreement with Shropshire Council regarding having barriers at the latter two locations.

The current barriers in New Street, Oswestry. Picture: Google

To hire a barrier would cost £300, and buying one would cost £5,050. Both options come with marking out and training at a fixed fee of £1,000, while a customised logo would be £200.

Crowdguard has recommended eight barriers would need to be used to provide sufficient cover at all three locations: two at New Street, four at Cross Street and two at Albion Hill.

During market days, Albion Hill is closed from 10am. Currently, this is done with metal barriers which can be moved.

There are already barriers in Cross Street. However, Oswestry Town wants more "hostile" ones put in place to improve safety during events. Picture: Google

The proposed H-STOP barriers could not be moved freely.

Officers have recommended introducing the barriers for market and event days on the Bailey Head at Albion Hill, and to work with Shropshire Council on the agreement for New Street and Cross Street.

Full council considered the recommendations on Wednesday (March 11).

Town clerk Arren Roberts recommended that two are purchased and conversations are had with Shropshire Council.

“We do need to improve safety, it gives us a chance to see what they’re like, and learn from that,” he said.

“The biggest risk we have is a vehicle driving through a crowd. If we’ve got some big events, we need to start taking this stuff a little bit more seriously.”

Mayor Councillor Rosie Radford asked if "non-council people" can use them, highlighting that barriers were used at the last minute for the Lantern Parade.

“If there is a road closure in place, then we can put a barrier in,” said Mr Roberts.

Members agreed for the town council to purchase two barriers, with the option of purchasing more.