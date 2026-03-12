HM Passport Office warning: British tourists travelling to Europe with children urged to check their passports

British holidaymakers travelling to Europe with children this spring and summer are being urged to check their passport validity.

His Majesty’s Passport Office issued a warning on social media on Wednesday.

It’s a timely reminder with Easter holidays on the horizon and the longer days inspiring many of us to book a break.

You can apply for a child passport if your son or daughter is under 16.

It costs £61.50 to apply online and £74 to apply with a paper from the Post Office, according to Gov.uk.

And it’s worth noting that a child’s passport is only valid for five years - unlike adult passports which typically remain valid for 10 years.

It usually takes three weeks to get a passport once you reply. But HM Passport Office urges people to check this on their website ahead of applying.

This will avoid disappointment ahead of booking a holiday if your child doesn’t have a passport, or if their passport is due to expire.

There is an option to renew a passport urgently through the Premium or 1 week Fast Track service.

You can book this service online and book an appointment at a passport office. Appointments must be booked three weeks in advance and they last up to 10 minutes.

For more information go to: Gov.uk Get a child passport

Two ways to apply for an urgent passport

However if you need to travel urgently for medical treatment, on government business, or because a friend or a family member is seriously ill or has died, you can call the Passport Adviceline instead.

1 day premium

The earliest you can get an appointment is 2 days after you apply.

You’ll need to hand in your old passport at your appointment. Your new passport will be ready to collect from the passport office 4 hours after your appointment.

You can only use this service to renew an adult passport.

It costs £222 (or £235 for a 54-page frequent traveller passport).

1 week fast track

The earliest you can get an appointment is the next day after you apply.

Your new passport will be delivered to you by courier 1 week after your appointment.

You can use this service to:

renew a passport

change personal details on your passport (for example your name, place of birth or gender)

replace a lost, stolen or damaged passport

get a child passport

It costs:

£178 for an adult passport (or £191 for a 54-page frequent traveller passport)

£145 for a child passport (or £158 for a 54-page frequent traveller passport)

For more information go to: Gov.uk get a passport urgently