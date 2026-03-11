'Sticking with Wolverhampton-on-Sea': Our readers reveal whether they would now avoid holidays to likes of Cyprus and Dubai amid Middle East war

Dubai has been hit repeatedly by Iranian missile and drone strikes during the war causing many holidaymakers to cut their trips short or cancel travelling to the destination altogether.

Four people were injured this morning (Wednesday 11 March) after two drones fell near Dubai Airport. Emirates has started to ramp up its operations offering more flights home from the popular holiday destination back to the UK.

The small holiday island of Cyprus was also pulled into the Iran war after UK RAF base Akrotiri was targeted by an Iranian drone. Subsequently, easyJet, British Airways, TUI and Ryanair cancelled their routes to Cyprus from the UK.

Flights are now operating as normal but many holidaymakers have been worried about travelling to destinations that have been pulled into the conflict in the Middle East.

Aerial of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by ITP Images /Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

The Express and Star asked its readers whether they have now changed their mind about travelling to the likes of Cyprus and Dubai.

Many of our readers simply said 'no'. Mark said: "We love Dubai. Will be back soon".

A lot of readers said they are looking forward to going on holiday in Cyprus and will only not go if they are told that they can't. Kerry said: "I'm going in June and can't wait to get on the plane".

Some of our readers said Dubai as a holiday destination has never interested them much anyway.

Aaron said: "I'm off to Cyprus in July but Dubai has never interested me". Julie added: "Cyprus may put on hold but I have no desire to go to Dubai anyway.

Joanna echoed: "No, never wanted to go to Dubai."

A few of our readers responded that they are happy to stay at home and not travel abroad.

Ian said: "Would not go anyway. Stick in this country"

Sue added: "Didn't want to go then don't want to go now. Cornwall is beautiful to me!"

Jonathan simply said: "Sticking with Wolverhampton-on-Sea".

The Foreign Office is currently advising against all but essential travel to United Arab Emirates which includes Dubai. The FCDO does not advise against travel to Cyprus but it does warn against regional escalation and security risks.