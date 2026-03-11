'Nothing to worry about': Cyprus holidaymakers reveal there are 'no issues' in holiday hotspot - as flights continue to operate from East Midlands

An Iranian drone hit the British RAF base in Cyprus overnight on Sunday (1 March) causing flights from the UK to the popular destination to be cancelled.

Airlines including easyJet, TUI and British Airways all cancelled flights to the destination. Flights are now operating flights as normal to the destination.

TUI and Jet2 both confirmed to the Express and Star that its flights to Cyprus to and from East Midlands Airport are operating as normal this week. Jet2 added that it had never cancelled its flights to Cyprus.

Due to the Iranian attack and flights being cancelled to Cyprus, many British holidaymakers became worried about their holidays to the popular destination and whether to still travel there.

An airplane prepares to land in Larnaca, Cyprus. (Photo by Alexis Mitas/Getty Images)

The Foreign Office does not advise against travel to Cyprus so it is still safe to do so. But, it does warn of "regional escalation" that "poses significant security risks".

Holidaymakers in Cyprus have revealed that there are "no issues" in the holiday hotspot and people should not worry.

One such holidaymaker said on Facebook: "I came back on Monday (9 March) following an enhanced stay courtesy of easyJet. Everything is good out there and nothing to worry about.

"You wouldn’t even know there is a threat except for enhanced airport security and the occasional fighter jet going by but that was only last Thursday night and Saturday morning."

Another holidaymaker said today (Wednesday 11 March) on Facebook: "Just in the airport now heading back to UK from Cyprus - no issues".

A user from the UK who lives in Cyprus said on the social media site: "I live in Cyprus. I also flew to the UK and back last week without any issues.

"It is much safer being here than most other places. Business as usual here. Blue skies and cold beer."

The Foreign Office issues the following advice to Britons in Cyprus: