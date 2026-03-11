I thought farming was hard enough work - then I met Shropshire villagers struggling with potholes on 'undriveable rural roads'

Tackling the problem was part of the Liberal Democrats’ manifesto when they took power of Shropshire Council last May.

However, one of the wettest winters on record has only added to the issues, with the council admitting all roads have taken a beating.

Penny Hayward shared the work that a highways team did in Church Preen. Picture: Penny Hayward

That being said, the authority repaired 2,113 potholes in January – nearly twice as many as in January 2025.

The council has also listed 72 stretches of road that will receive a “top dressing” in the next few months that, it says, will make them more durable and less prone to freeze or thaw.

A further 69 stretches will also be resurfaced.

However, one area that isn’t on the list Church Preen.

James and Katy Tanner are no longer able to open their gardens to visitors due to coaches being unable to tackle the lanes in Church Preen. Picture: James & Katy Tanner

Councillor Chris Naylor (Acton Burnell) highlighted the problems at last month’s full council meeting, saying that despite a highways officer recently describing the lane to Kenley as “shocking”, it is still unrepaired.

“Works have been promised again and again but nothing has been done,” said Councillor Naylor.

“Whereas, I get a series of alerts for surface dressing, sweeping, or resurfacing west of the A49. They are of course welcome, but to me seem a much lower priority.”

In response, Councillor David Vasmer, porfolio holder for highways, said potholes and other defects are categorised based on the severity and type of road. He added that a date-led process is used to analyse what is prioritised, a system endorsed by the Department for Transport.

A lane is closed in Church Preen so that potholes can be fixed. Picture: LDRS

However, Councillor Vasmer did say he was happy to review the problems, and Shropshire Council was working develop a parish road warden pilot scheme in the village. This will involve liaising with landowners to reduce waster run-off onto the highway.

Hearing about the state of the roads in Church Preen – which have led to one couple being unable to open their gardens to international visitors – I popped along to see the state of the roads for myself, and to speak to some locals.

A highways lorry turns up to repair a lane in Church Preen. Picture: LDRS

I met Councillor Naylor at the village hall, and he drove me in his old Landrover along the lanes. I soon felt the bumps, and was glad I was not driving in my Ford Ka, especially when Councillor Naylor tried to turn around in a hazardous spot.

“It’s so unstable”

The first person we met was Penny Hayward, who explained that her horse lorry was currently being repaired in Shrewsbury due to a suspension spring problem.

James and Katy Tanner are no longer able to open their gardens to visitors due to coaches being unable to tackle the lanes in Church Preen. Picture: James & Katy Tanner

“To be fair, they’re big lorries and you question whether they should be on these roads, but I should be able to drive them,” she said.

“But when you’ve got livestock in them it’s terrible. And all the farmers have got livestock in their wagons.

“It’s so unstable. And heaven forbid, if you’ve got a flat tyre with cattle or sheep in it, what do you do?”

Bryn Robinson shows how deep one pothole is in Church Preen. Picture: LDRS

Ms Hayward explained that she now has a Toyota Hilux, saying that most people in the village now either drive them or a Ford Ranger.

She has also run an Airbnb for 10 years, but now has to tell her guests to mind the potholes.

“The roads are undriveable – you wouldn’t make your own driveways get this bad.”

Penny Hayward shared the work that a highways team did in Church Preen. Picture: Penny Hayward

Ms Hayward also didn’t have much confidence in the work that has previously been done, saying that workmen just patch the roads, which wash away whenever there is heavy rain. Councillor Naylor added that on one occasion, moles were seen coming through the potholes.

“Farming is hard enough as it is”

Next up was meeting father and son Fred and Robinson, who are farmers. Fred started off by saying how “diabolical” the situation is, explaining that they’ve just started renting out a house.

“All it needs is one or two reviews saying we’re not going there again because the roads are getting too bad,” he said.

Local Democracy Reporter Paul Rogers had a look at the potholes that are causing issues in Church Preen. Picture: LDRS

“Will it take a bad accident or fatality for something to happen? I see if I can I count to 10 before I see the next pothole or some damage.”

Meanwhile, Bryn said that they rent ground in Frodesley, which involves them cutting the grass and bringing it back.

“But with the way the roads are, it will take longer and be really difficult,” he said. “Farming is hard enough as it is.”

Highways arrive

As I was about to leave Church Preen, a highways teamed arrive to fill in some potholes. However, sharing photos of the work, an unimpressed Ms Hayward said that only a few potholes by the T-junction to her house were patched.

James Tanner, from Preen Manor, also feels more work needs to be done. Along with his wife Katy, the Tanners have regularly opened their gardens to guests, with people arriving from abroad. However, the couple have stopped doing that due to coaches being unable to drive down the lanes.

Penny Hayward runs an Airbnb in Church Preen and has to warn guests about the state of the roads. Picture: LDRS

“That’s bad for us, bad for local businesses and bad for Shropshire,” said Mr Tanner.

“This is a lovely location, these are lovely historic gardens – we want to share them with more people, and we can’t. It’s a crying shame.

“The whole lane needs to be resurfaced and water drainage put in.”