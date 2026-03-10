'Stunned silence': Council told it must pay £8,000 for parking restrictions in Shropshire Market Square

Members met on Monday evening (March 9) to hear from Simon D’Vali, the interim executive manager at Shropshire Council, and what can be done to sort out the parking issues, especially when the market is on.

The town council has already placed signs due to the ongoing problems, with traders even forced to set up their stalls around a car left parked in the wrong place.

The authority also want yellow lines to be put in place to stop people parking on the entrance to Castle Street car park.

However, what they were not expecting was to hear that it will have to fund a TRO if they want enforcement restrictions put in.

“There isn’t a finance mechanism of this work,” said Mr D’Vali.

Signs have been put up asking people not to park on Market Square. Picture: Ludlow Town Council

“If there was previously, there isn’t one now. So I am here requesting from the town council a recommended to deliver it.”

When hearing it would cost “roughly £8,000”, the deputy mayor, Councillor Katherine Cowell gasped, “what?”