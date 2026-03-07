Shropshire Star
A38 in Staffordshire closed in both directions following serious collision near M6 toll - diversion routes and latest updates here

The A38 in Staffordshire is closed in both directions between the A5148 (Swinfen INterchange) and A5/M6 Toll (Weedon) following a serious collision

By Fionnuala Bourke
National Highways is warning motorists that A38 in Staffordshire is closed in both directions - and is likely to remain shut for several hours this afternoon (Saturday).

It follows a serious collision involving two cars shortly before 05:45am. 

West Midlands Ambulance attended the scene and Staffordshire Police remain on site as collision investigation is carried out.

Here are the Diversion Routes recommended by National Highways:

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:

  • At the junction of A38/A5148, Swinfen, take the slip road off followed by the second exit at the roundabout to continue along A5148 southbound. 

  • Continue along A5148 southwards to its junction with A5, Shenstone. 

  • Take the exit to A5 eastbound and continue to the A38 at Weeford.

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs:

  • Exit the A38 at Weeford Interchange and take the 2nd exit on to the A5.

  • On approach to the extended roundabout, get in to the lane signposted 'A5148'.

  • Follow the road markings for A5148 and then take the exit signposted 'Burton (A38) / Lichfield (avoiding low bridge) A5148'.

  • Travel on the A5148 and rejoin the A38 northbound at Swinfen Interchange.

‘Please allow extra journey time’

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via the West Midlands X (Twitter) feed.

The National Highways 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.