A38 in Staffordshire closed in both directions following fatal collision near M6 toll - diversion routes and latest updates here

National Highways is warning motorists that A38 in Staffordshire is closed in both directions - and is likely to remain shut for several hours this afternoon (Saturday).

It follows a fatal collision involving two cars shortly before 05:45am.

This afternoon Staffordshire Police said that a boy aged 7, died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Police said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area with any information or dashcam footage which could help collision investigators. If you can help, please call us on 101, message us using LiveChat on our website or you can email the collision investigators directly on ciu@staffordshire.police.uk quoting incident number 109 of 7 March."

West Midlands Ambulance attended the scene and Staffordshire Police remain on site as collision investigation is carried out.

Here are the Diversion Routes recommended by National Highways:

Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs:

At the junction of A38/A5148, Swinfen, take the slip road off followed by the second exit at the roundabout to continue along A5148 southbound.

Continue along A5148 southwards to its junction with A5, Shenstone.

Take the exit to A5 eastbound and continue to the A38 at Weeford.

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the A38 at Weeford Interchange and take the 2nd exit on to the A5.

On approach to the extended roundabout, get in to the lane signposted 'A5148'.

Follow the road markings for A5148 and then take the exit signposted 'Burton (A38) / Lichfield (avoiding low bridge) A5148'.

Travel on the A5148 and rejoin the A38 northbound at Swinfen Interchange.

‘Please allow extra journey time’

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via the West Midlands X (Twitter) feed.

The National Highways 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.