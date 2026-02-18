Plan for £2 bus fare unveiled in Telford & Wrekin Council's draft budget

Telford & Wrekin Council says it is exploring plans to introduce a flat £2 single bus fare across all local services.

Currently, a £2 fare cap is in place for council‑operated routes, which account for almost a quarter of the borough’s bus network.

Under the new proposal, the flat rate would be extended to all journeys within Telford and Wrekin, regardless of operator.

The council says the move would build on its wider work to improve public transport and make regular travel more affordable.

If the plans go ahead, the local authority said it would work with operators to develop the scheme, which it says would simplify fares and support residents travelling for work, education, healthcare and social visits.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, cabinet member for economy and transport, said the proposal reflects the importance of reliable, affordable transport.

“A flat £2 fare across all journeys within Telford and Wrekin would make everyday travel easier and better value for residents across the borough,” he said.

“Buses aren’t just about getting from A to B – they connect people to work, school, healthcare and family. We remain committed to strengthening services across Telford and Wrekin.”

The draft budget will be considered in the coming weeks, with further details to follow after a full council meeting.