'Affordable way': Chancellor Rachel Reeves makes HS2 pledge to get trains running - but no date for when high speed rail services will run from Birmingham to London has been given

The high-speed railway project has been embroiled in controversy after being hit by serious challenges such as rising costs and delays.

Towards the end of last year, HS2 confirmed another setback when it revealed the aim of getting trains running between Birmingham and London’s Old Oak Common Station in the target window of 2029 to 2033 could not be achieved.

Such issues have been met with frustration from residents and calls to axe the project from political figures such as Reform UK’s deputy leader Richard Tice, who last year described it as the “train to nowhere”.

But during a recent visit to the West Midlands, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves insisted that the HS2 trains would be delivered in an “affordable way”.

“We need better train connections for people in the West Midlands,” the Labour government minister said during a tour of a warehouse in North Warwickshire.

“This is why despite all the challenges with HS2, and the mess frankly we inherited when we came into government, we are working hard to reset the HS2 programme so we do get those trains to Birmingham with the additional benefits that means for the regional economy.

“More good jobs paying decent wages in Birmingham but also right across the West Midlands.”

Mark Wild, the CEO of HS2 Ltd, at Birmingham's Curzon Street Station. Credit: Alexander Brock. Permission for use for all LDRS partners.

She went on to tell the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “We will get those trains running.

“We are getting a grip of cost overruns in the system because we are determined that we deliver it but deliver it in an affordable way.”

Pressed on whether the government had a clearer idea yet of when the HS2 trains could be running between Birmingham and London, the Chancellor said: “We will set out all that information.

“We’ve brought in a new leadership team at HS2 so we can really understand what money was being committed, what money was being spent and what a realistic timeframe is.

“But you can see that the work is going on now and we are determined to get that finished and delivered for people in the West Midlands.”

A visualisation of the proposed revised design for Curzon Street Station, the HS2 station in Birmingham. Taken from HS2 press release.

Labour MP for North Warwickshire and Bedworth, Rachel Taylor, who also attended the visit, acknowledged that HS2 works had left some of her constituents having to deal with “noise, dust and foul smells”.

“But I’m really pleased that the HS2 chief executive officer was prepared to come and meet my constituents and talk them through what the next steps were,” she said.

“So this government has got a hold on that project which has been delayed and delayed and now hopefully we will have a clear route through to when it’s opening from Birmingham down to Old Oak Common.

“We’re already working towards testing trains on that track.”

“It will help with capacity on the West Coast Main Line.”

‘HS2 is important for Birmingham’s next chapter’

Chancellor Rachel Reeves during a visit to the West Midlands on Friday, February 13. Credit: Alexander Brock. Permission for use for all LDRS partners.

Richard Tice’s claim that scrapping HS2 would “save tens of billions” prompted a defiant response from Richard Parker, the Mayor of the West Midlands, last November.

The Labour Mayor pointed out on social media that scrapping the project would “rip out billions of investment already flowing into the West Midlands”.

“That might work for Tice and [Nigel] Farage’s social media strategy but it doesn’t work for the people who rely on real jobs and real growth,” Mr Parker added.

Asked about such calls to abandon HS2, Birmingham Council’s leader John Cotton also recently said: “Firstly, it proves [Reform] are not actually a serious political party.

“Secondly [it proves] they do not understand the huge benefits that HS2 is already bringing to Birmingham.

“I encourage them to actually go down and meet with the apprentices who have been working at HS2, some of whom it’s their first entry into the labour market after a long period away.

“[They’re] learning cutting-edge skills in high-speed rail, a really important growth sector.”

The Labour councillor continued: “There’s also wider benefits, other people are now bringing business here to Birmingham because they know HS2 is coming.

“They’ve seen the transformation it’s delivering.

“We would be absolutely foolish to turn our back on all of that – it’s a really important part of Birmingham’s next chapter.”

HS2 said back in 2024 that as well as providing quicker and more reliable journeys, the project would drive a £10billion economic uplift in the West Midlands over the following 10 years – according to specialist research.

In an end of year update, Chief Executive at HS2 Ltd Mark Wild said that he made a commitment to address “the failures of the past and get HS2 on track”.

“It’s clear that we can only do so with a fundamental reset,” he continued.

“Over the last year we’ve been through the programme with a fine tooth comb and we’re now very close to establishing a clear path forward.

“However, we’ve not stood still. We had to deliver a safe and productive year while HS2 was reset and I want to thank the 34,000 people working on the project every day for their tremendous hard work.

“The solid progress they’ve made in the last year gives us strong foundations to build upon.”