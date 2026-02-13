Jane Mackenzie is writing about her grandfather Alan Overton, who worked to save hundreds of children from certain death in war-torn Nazi Europe through the Kindertransport initiative.

We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: https://plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/

The railways across Europe were integral in transporting youngsters to safety.

While on holiday in New Zealand, Jane bumped into former Tory cabinet member Michael Portillo, who nowadays presents TV documentaries on railways across the UK and around the world.

Ex-Shrewsbury mayor Jane Mackenzie and TV presenter and former Tory MP Michael Portillo

She said: “We had the pleasure of travelling on the iconic Northern Explorer scenic train from Auckland to Wellington. We were informed that the BBC would be filming during our trip, which already had us quite excited.

“To our surprise and delight, the film crew boarded the train along with Michael Portillo.

“They stayed on the train for several hours, and we had a front-row seat to the filming process. It was fascinating to watch them work up close.

“As it turns out, Michael and I have a mutual friend, so he graciously allowed me to join him for a chat.

“We conversed for about 10 minutes, and it was an absolute pleasure. I took the opportunity to discuss the book I'm writing about my grandfather, Alan Overton, who worked alongside Nicky Winton to save hundreds of Jewish children from certain death in Nazi war-torn Europe.

“Michael showed genuine interest in the story, which made the conversation even more memorable.”

Alan Overton, right, with Jewish boys saved from Nazi Germany, and Mrs Sperber, matron of the house who was also saved by Alan

Mr Portillo told Jane: “I’m very interested in this subject - yours is an important untold story - I’m looking forward to reading it -and seeing the film when it comes out.”

The Kindertransport programme was an organised rescue effort of children that took place in 1938–39 during the nine months prior to the Second World War.

The United Kingdom took in nearly 10,000 children from Germany, Austria, occupied Czechoslovakia and the Free City of Danzig.

The children were placed in foster homes, schools, and farms. Often they were the only members of their families who survived the Holocaust.

Mr Overton worked tirelessly to find homes and sponsors for hundreds of children.