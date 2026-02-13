In Llandrindod Wells, the works will take place along Wellington Road (A483), between just beyond the Ridgbourne estate, to the lay by on the eastern side of the road.

This phase of the scheme is forms the next stage of the Llandrindod Wells to Howey Active Travel Scheme, being delivered on behalf of the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency.

Once completed, there will be no loss of on street parking and no reduction in road width.

In Llangattock, the works will take place between the northern edge of Llangattock Village and Crickhowell Bridge.

The scheme forms part of a wider active travel scheme which aims between Crickhowell High School and Llangattock. At this stage, the work does not include any further sections within the Llangattock village.

Both projects are funded through the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund and will include widening and resurfacing pavements to improve accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists, alongside upgrades to junctions and road crossings to enhance visibility and safety for all road users.

Councillor Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “With work soon to begin on this next phase of the Llandrindod Wells to Howey Active Travel Scheme and the first phase of the Crickhowell to Llangattock Active Travel Scheme, we are delighted to maintain the momentum of active travel investment and continue expanding the growing network of routes across the county.

“Welsh Government has been clear that active travel should be the natural choice for short, everyday journeys such as travelling to work, school or local shops. These improved and widened footpaths will create a safer, more connected network of routes within the town, helping residents feel confident choosing to walk or cycle instead of using their car.

“Work is expected to begin later this month, and while traffic management will be in place for the duration of the projects, every effort will be made to keep disruption to a minimum. We would like to thank residents and road users in advance for their patience and cooperation while these important improvements are carried out.”