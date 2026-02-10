Top of the Pots: We want your photos of the worst potholes on the roads you use
Potholes: for the lucky among us they are a daily source of frustration and discomfort. For the unlucky they cause costly damage to our vehicles, or even threaten our health.
All year long, rain or shine, we hear horror stories from across Shropshire and beyond of pockmarked roads causing drivers headaches - and worse.
Just last week we heard the shocking story of a man who avoided serious injury - or worse - when he was forced to evade a car dodging a huge pothole on a Shropshire B-road and ended up rolled on its side.
The man's father, John Titlow, has hit out at the state of the roads after the terrifying crash.
We want to hear what things are like on the roads you use. We want to see your photos, or videos, of the worst potholes in your area.
Send your photos or videos to mark.andrews@mnamedia.co.uk or share them on Facebook. Only take photos or video when it's safe to do so.