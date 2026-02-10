Top of the Pots: We want your photos of the worst potholes on the roads you use

All year long, rain or shine, we hear horror stories from across Shropshire and beyond of pockmarked roads causing drivers headaches - and worse.

Just last week we heard the shocking story of a man who avoided serious injury - or worse - when he was forced to evade a car dodging a huge pothole on a Shropshire B-road and ended up rolled on its side.

A 22-year-old man's vehicle was left on its side having narrowly avoided the catastrophic consequences of hitting a tree head on

The man's father, John Titlow, has hit out at the state of the roads after the terrifying crash.

We want to hear what things are like on the roads you use. We want to see your photos, or videos, of the worst potholes in your area.