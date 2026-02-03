Moment schoolboys fall out of window from top deck of moving bus in the West Midlands

Horrifying footage shows the moment two schoolboys plunged out of a window from the top deck of a moving bus in the West Midlands.

The pair were taken to hospital after plummeting from the vehicle along Sutton Road, Walsall, at around 3.30pm on Monday (February 2).

Moment schoolboys fall out of window from top deck of moving bus in Walsall in the West Midlands.

Shocking video captured the pair wrestling on the back seat being egged on by pals before they both fall against a window. The window suddenly gives way, sending both boys tumbling backwards to the ground below as onlookers scream.

West Midlands Police said both were taken to Walsall Manor Hospital with injuries which are "thankfully not believed to be life-changing."

A force spokesperson said: "We were called to Sutton Road, Walsall, just before 3.30pm yesterday after two boys fell from the window of a moving bus. The boys were taken to hospital with injuries that are thankfully not believed to be life-changing. We have spoken to a number of witnesses and have been liaising with the bus company."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident on Beacon Road in Aldridge at around 3.30pm and sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene. On arrival, crews found two teenage boys who they treated for potentially serious injuries before conveying them to Walsall Manor Hospital.”