Fresh commitment to improve safety on the A41 in Shropshire due to higher rates of fatal collisions after plans for more speed cameras rejected

An independent review of the A41, which runs through Shropshire from Albrighton to Whitchurch, found that more than a dozen sections of the route have significantly higher rates of serious and fatal collisions than the national average.

Despite the findings, a report commissioned by Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council concluded that an average speed camera scheme was not recommended.

That decision "disappointed" Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion, who, in 2022, allocated £600,000 for road safety measures, including £400,000 specifically for developing and delivering average speed camera schemes in Shropshire and Herefordshire.

Now all parties have met to discuss "a partnership approach" to improving safety along the A41 and across the wider network of surrounding routes.

A statement from both authorities, West Mercia Police and the PCC said the meeting "confirmed a renewed and strengthened commitment from all partners to work together over the coming year".

A41 Tern Hill

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader of Telford & Wrekin Council ,said: “Improving road safety along the A41 and across our wider network is a shared priority, and we are determined to maintain momentum while working closely with our partners.

“Real progress means getting the detail right while also moving at pace, using evidence to guide decisions and ensuring that any measures we introduce genuinely improve safety for all road users.”

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said: “I am encouraged by the recent meeting between Shropshire Council, Telford & Wrekin Council, West Mercia Police, and the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.

“It was a constructive step forward in strengthening how we work together to keep our communities safe. We had open and honest discussions about the challenges our residents face and the shared responsibilities we have in addressing them.

“It is essential that all public bodies work together to focus on the outcome for our residents. I am pleased that all of the partners in the meeting recognised the need to look beyond geographical and organisational boundaries to improve road safety for people.

“As we move ahead, partnership will remain essential. By continuing to collaborate closely we can build the progress made and develop long‑term solutions that reflect the needs of our residents. I look forward to maintaining this momentum and ensuring that the voices of our communities remain at the heart of every decision we make.”

'We remain committed to reducing the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads'

Superintendent Stuart Bill of West Mercia Police said: “West Mercia Police will continue working alongside our partners as part of the ongoing approach to improve road safety along the A41 corridor and across the wider network.

“We remain committed to reducing the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads and we will collaborate closely with both councils as further work is undertaken. Together, we will review the available evidence, explore potential interventions and identify the most effective, proportionate and sustainable solutions to improve safety for all road users.”

PCC John Campion said: “Road safety is at the heart of my Safer Communities Plan, so I will continue to play my part - alongside partners - to reduce the harm that is caused far too often on our roads.”

The group said that over the coming months they will hold further workshops and technical meetings, involving all relevant organisations, to explore options in more detail.