Dramatic response to aircraft crash caught on camera after plane set out from Birmingham Airport and came down in Greater Mancheste

Photos show the dramatic emergency response after a small plane crashed near a lake in Greater Manchester.

Michael Perry, 31, was out walking his dog when he noticed a huge emergency response by Hollingworth Lake in Littleborough, Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

A light aircraft crashed to the ground by the lake this afternoon, sparking a huge emergency response.

It is believed the aircraft, a small Cirrus SR20, took off from Birmingham Airport, with two people travelling in it.

The emergency response after a small plane crashed near a lake in Greater Manchester.

Michael, a travel advisor, who was out walking his dog at the time, said: "It looked like it crashed into a telegraph pole.

"I didn't see the crash but I did see response units making their way there - there were so many.

"I'd say about 30, maybe more.

"You don't see that many response units over nothing, I think it may be quite severe.

"It's normally the quietest area ever, so it was surreal to see."

Greater Manchester Police released a statement saying: "Emergency services are responding to reports of a light aircraft crash in the Littleborough area.

"We are currently in attendance to establish the full circumstances and assess any casualties.

"A scene is in place whilst emergency service workers conduct their enquiries and people are asked to avoid the area as this work is carried out."

