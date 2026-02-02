The Welsh Government’s local government borrowing initiative has enabled local councils to fix or prevent around 171,000 potholes across 324 miles of local roads in total, across Wales.

Whilst on the Strategic Road Network (SRN) more than 30,000 potholes have been fixed or prevented on more than 65 miles of road in the same period, thanks to Welsh Government funding.

To date 1,011 local and 24 trunk road resurfacing schemes have been completed across the country with more to come before the end of the financial year. The completed work in Libanus and on the A475 outside Llandyfriog are just two examples of the improved roads already making a big difference locally.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “Fixing our roads is a priority for this government.

“I am delighted with the fantastic progress that’s been made since April and there’s a lot more to come.”

“We have significantly increased our investment in road maintenance and preventative treatments this financial year to deliver improvements across both the strategic and local road networks.

“As well as extending the longevity of Welsh roads and critical infrastructure, this work is also helping to keep communities connected safely and sustainably which in turn will help benefit the economy.”

Official figures are available on the Welsh Government website English / Welsh

The local government borrowing initiative provides an extra £10m of revenue funding to local councils to enable them to unlock an additional £120m over two years of capital funding to accelerate the process of fixing our local roads and pavements.

Since 2021 the Welsh Government has spent more than £81m on resurfacing around 200 miles of roads on the trunk network across Wales. Combined with the forecasted spend for 2025-26 this means that by the end of this Senedd term £118m will have been spent to repair more than 311 miles of road defects and potholes.