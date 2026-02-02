Few ‘ankle breaker pot holes’ at a Builth Wells car park, a town councillor has warned

Councillor Gwyn Davies said he and others came across the problem at the Smithfield Road car park just before Christmas when they held the hugely successful tractor run event in the town.

He told the town council recently that a couple of people fell over and hurt themselves and because it was dark it was not possible to see them well.

But he said he had been back since in daylight and some of the potholes are really quite bad.

Councillor said the long stay car park for all vehicles is run by Powys County Council as they charge people to park there.

Councillor Davies said: “I would think Powys County Council would want to know, especially if there is a chance of people falling over and hurting themselves because they could end up paying compensation.”

Town clerk Louise Hammond said she would go to the car park and take some photographs as evidence and they would send the information and pictures to the county council for them to deal with it.

Members agreed to contact the county council about the potholes.