Disruption cleared on train line at Albrighton after Network Rail staff coax horse off track

Trains between Cosford and Wolverhampton were delayed for around 30 minutes on Sunday morning after a horse wandered onto the track at Albrighton.

National Rail said the incident was first reported 10am, affecting the route between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury train stations.

The horse on the track near Albrighton. Photo: Birmingham New Street

A spokesperson for Birmingham New Street said Network Rail staff had managed to coax the horse off the track, and the incident was clear by 10.30am.

A National Rail update said: "Services can now operate as normal between Wolverhampton and Cosford following a horse on the railway at Albrighton earlier this morning."