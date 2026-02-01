Disruption cleared on train line at Albrighton after Network Rail staff coax horse off track
Network Rail have confirmed trains are running as normal after a horse caused delays on the line at Albrighton.
By Megan Jones
Trains between Cosford and Wolverhampton were delayed for around 30 minutes on Sunday morning after a horse wandered onto the track at Albrighton.
National Rail said the incident was first reported 10am, affecting the route between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury train stations.
A spokesperson for Birmingham New Street said Network Rail staff had managed to coax the horse off the track, and the incident was clear by 10.30am.
A National Rail update said: "Services can now operate as normal between Wolverhampton and Cosford following a horse on the railway at Albrighton earlier this morning."