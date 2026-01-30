Fire near West Coast Main Line halts train services

National Rail Enquiries said some lines of the West Coast Main Line were blocked between London Euston and Watford Junction because of the blaze in Camden, north London.

Services to cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Glasgow have been affected.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it was first alerted to the fire at 9.31am on Friday (January 30).

It said in a statement: “At the height of the fire, a single-storey commercial building and most of a neighbouring property were alight.”

LFB said there were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

The brigade sent 10 fire engines and about 70 firefighters to the scene in Regent’s Park Road.

People in Euston Station, London. National Rail Enquiries said some lines of the West Coast Main Line are blocked between London Euston and Watford Junction because of a fire in Camden, north London. Photo: Sam McEvans/PA Wire

William Selas, 40, of Adelaide Road, said he could see a lot of fire and smoke from his bedroom window earlier on Friday.

He said: “Oh my God, I saw so many firefighters come around. Hopefully it’s going to be all right and we won’t have to leave the house or run away.”

The incident was causing disruption to Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway, London Overground and Southern services.

Avanti West Coast services to London were reportedly held at stations as far as Warrington, Cheshire.

Affected passengers are able to use their tickets on certain alternative routes.