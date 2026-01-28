New public transport leaflet for Knighton has been produced by the Mayor

The public transport information leaflet for Knighton

Knighton Mayor Councillor Tom Taylor said he had produced the Connections booklet.

He said: “I have belatedly produced the latest edition of the "Connections" booklet, which gives details of all the public transport services from Knighton.

“It is available at the library, Teme Treasures, the Tower House Tea Room, and Premier Stores for £2, which may go some way to cover the expense of getting it printed.”

In his monthly report Councillor Taylor said the council had also recently agreed its precept at a very positive meeting, which has also been ratified.

He reminded everyone that Knighton Community Centre is hosting Sustainable Powys on February 7, primarily for Town and Community councillors to air their views on reducing the county’s carbon footprint and resilience in combatting climate change.

He urged members to book their tickets if they had not already done so.

Finally, he announced that Councillor David Williams has tendered his resignation.

Councillor Taylor said: “I think you will all agree with me in thanking him for his service to Knighton.”

He asked the clerk to purchase a suitable card for members to sign.