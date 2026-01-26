Motorcycle crash sees road in village near Oswestry closed to traffic

The collision occurred on the Avenue on the approach into Knockin on Monday afternoon, leaving the road closed off while police and emergency services worked at the scene.

West Mercia Police confirmed the collision happened near the Paveaways and said it had worked at the scene to manage the road closure.

The crash occurred on the Avenue in Knockin. Photo: Google Street Map

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: “We received a call around 3pm this afternoon (26 January) with a report of a road traffic collision on The Avenue, Knockin.

“Officers arrived to find one motorbike involved and remain at the scene to manage the road closure”.