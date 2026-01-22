Parent parking and child pedestrian safety near a large school is being taken up by a parish council amid concerns - here's why

A meeting this week heard that residents have concerns over child pedestrian safety, parent parking, and speeding at Cadman Drive in Priorslee.

The drive is behind Holy Trinity Academy (HTA) secondary school which has more than 850 pupils on its roll.

Councillor Rachael Tyrrell (Priorslee) told St George’s and Priorslee Parish Council that parking especially at school times has seen a “lot of residents complaining.”

“You have to go for it and hope that somebody else doesn’t come along,” she said of road visibility issues.

She added that yellow lines on the road have “moved the problem along.”

Fellow Priorslee councillor Paul Thomas claimed at Tuesday’s meeting that there is “no enforcement”.

He said: “Cars are parking on bends and pavements as well.”

There have also been complaints of speeding on the winding road, he said.

Councillor Thomas also spoke of pupils from HTA crossing the road at points were there is “no barrier” on the road.

He told the meeting that he had written a report in 2022 regarding having a £25,000 raised table traffic calming measure installed on the road.

He said he had been told there was “no justification” for the measure.

“We believe that some action needs to be taken on Cadman Drive,” he said.

“People think they have carte blanche to park wherever they want,” he said.

“They just carry on doing what they want to do.”

The meeting heard that parking enforcement has been concentrated on the main entrance side of the school.

Parish clerk Kate Southgate told the meeting that she had raised the issues with other authorities.

She told the meeting that enforcement officers would be “going to Cadman Drive.”

She added that “police were going to monitor the area.”

Councillor Thomas added that enforcement officer reports from their activity in the drive were “contradictory to what residents are telling us.”

He added that the “issue of children crossing Cadman Drive” also needs to be raised.