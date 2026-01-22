'Fix the Rabbit Run!' Motorist suffers two punctures in two days on busy commuter route between West Midlands and Shropshire

Emma Hill uses the B4176, which is better known as the 'Rabbit Run'

She lives in Telford but works in Kingswinford and the route is a perfect cut through between Shropshire and the Black Country.

But it is notorious for potholes and Emma this week suffered punctures on consecutive days after falling foul of holes in the road.

In both cases the tyre was punctured and the alloy damaged, costing her hundreds of pounds to repair.

Speaking of her first puncture she said: "It must have been deep with how big the impact was. I knew it had done some damage straight away