Rail line between Telford Central Wolverhampton blocked - Avanti train commuters can use tickets on other services

Rail commuters are being urged to check their trains are running before planning their journeys this morning due to a blockage on the line between Telford Central and Wolverhampton.

The blockage has been caused by urgent repairs on the track.

Avanti West Coast passengers can use their tickets on alternate services run by Chiltern Railway, West Midlands Railway and Cross Country UK.

They are being urged to check their train service is running ahead of travelling this morning.

Here’s the full details on where you can use your Avanti ticket during the disruption:

@chilternrailway between Birmingham Moor St & Marylebone in this direction only.

@WestMidRailway between Wolverhampton and Euston in this direction only.

@WestMidRailway between Wolverhampton and Stafford in both directions.

@CrossCountryUK between Birmingham New Street and Stafford in both directions.

A spokesperson for Avanti West Coast said: “Due to urgent repairs to the track between Telford Central and Wolverhampton, the line towards Wolverhampton is blocked.

“Train services may be cancelled or delayed. Services on other routes may also be affected.”