Rail line between Telford Central and Wolverhampton reopens

Rail commuters were urged to check their trains were running before planning their journeys due to a blockage on the line between Telford Central and Wolverhampton.

The blockage was caused by urgent repairs on the track.

Avanti West Coast passengers could use their tickets on alternate services run by Chiltern Railway, West Midlands Railway and Cross Country UK.

A spokesperson for Avanti West Coast said this morning: “Due to urgent repairs to the track between Telford Central and Wolverhampton, the line towards Wolverhampton is blocked.

“Train services may be cancelled or delayed. Services on other routes may also be affected.”

An update just after 2.30pm said: "Following urgent repairs to the track between Telford Central and Wolverhampton, all lines have reopened. Trains passing through Wolverhampton will do at a reduced speed until further notice."