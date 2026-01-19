Major Birmingham traffic disruption as A38M Aston Expressway is closed due to overhead gantry problems

Motorists have been caugt in major traffic disruption around Birmingham as the A38 Aston Expressway was closed due to overhead gantry problems.

West Midlands Roads announced that lanes on the A38M Aston Expressway, going into Birmingham, were 'temporarily reopened' to relieve the pressure and congestion of the motorway network at around 2.15pm.

But lanes going out of the city on the A38M have remained closed since around 11am.

The A38 Aston Expressway has been forced to close due to 'overhead gantry problems'

Traffic was unable to access the Expressway from Spagehtti Junction, Gravelly Hill and Dartmouth Circus, with road users warned to expect delays.

Following its temporary reopening, West Midlands Roads said: "A38 Aston Expressway, Birmingham.

"The into city carriageway has been temporarily reopened to relieve pressure and congestion being put on the motorway network.

"The city remains closed."

The issue has caused widespread congestion across the city, with bus services into and out of the city also being affected.

A National Express West Midlands spokesperson said: "Aston Expressway A38M is currently closed for works.

"Service X3, X4, X5, X14 and X15 is diverting in both directions via Lichfield Road.

"Apologies for any disruption to your journey."

More information will be provided as it is released.