More cars damaged on Shropshire roads as council and MP call for funding to tackle pothole blight
Residents in Shropshire have voiced concerns over the number of potholes emerging on the county's roads, with one responsible for more than seven punctures.
Following heavy snow earlier this month, a number of potholes have been reported on the county roads, with one near Bridgnorth already having been responsible for damaging cars.
The hole on the B4555, five minutes south of Bridgnorth town centre, was reported last week after it took out a number of cars.
Scott Churchill, who lives on The Cankhorn (the B4555), said the pothole was around half a mile outside Bridgnorth heading towards Eardington.
“I've witnessed seven cars with punctures already on it. I’m lucky as my car has not been damaged - but my neighbour’s has.
“It has been reported but nobody has been out yet.”